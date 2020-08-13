Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case

Dismissing the bail applications of Suresh and Said Alavi, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, said the court has found "great force" in the submission of the Customs that the petitioners are likely to tamper with evidence and help the absconding accused in the event of granting bail. The Court observed that Suresh, who is the third accused in the case, is an "extremely influential lady" and even after her resignation from Consulate, she continued to help the top officials of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:40 IST
Kerala court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of the key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and her co-accused, saying their instant release would certainly hamper the successful progress of investigation by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate. Dismissing the bail applications of Suresh and Said Alavi, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Economic Offences, said the court has found "great force" in the submission of the Customs that the petitioners are likely to tamper with evidence and help the absconding accused in the event of granting bail.

The Court observed that Suresh, who is the third accused in the case, is an "extremely influential lady" and even after her resignation from Consulate, she continued to help the top officials of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. "That apart, she managed to obtain employment in the project proposed by the state government.

Her extreme influence in the corridors of power is evident from the available records. Such woman is not entitled to benefit of the proviso to Section 437 Cr PC," the Court observed. In their petitions, Suresh and Alavi had said their detention was no longer required since the major part of the probe is complete.

Earlier on Monday, an NIA special court here had rejected the bail plea of Suresh in the terror angle of the gold smuggling case being investigated by the central agency, saying there are sufficient grounds for believing that the accusation made against her is prima facie true. Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore through the diplomatic channel in Thiruvananthapuram since November last year.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police

Turkish police have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station, Turkeys state-run news agency reported Thursday. Anadolu Agency agency reported that the suspect, identified by the...

Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim governments proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. The nod was given by the highest decision-making body fo...

China decides to suspend SFO agreement between Hong Kong and Germany

China on Thursday said it has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fugitive offenders SFO between Hong Kong and Germany and shelve a similar one with France. China has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fug...

Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020