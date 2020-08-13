Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai PM appeals for unity amid almost daily protests

Thailand has strict "lese majeste" laws against insulting or defaming the king, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Prayuth said the government has been restrained in not taking action against student activists who may have broken unspecified laws on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST
Thai PM appeals for unity amid almost daily protests

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha appealed for unity in a televised address to the nation on Thursday amid almost daily student-led anti-government protests since mid-July.

Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of Prayuth, who first took power in a 2014 coup, and an end to the military domination of politics. "I am now appealing to every Thai citizen, reaching out to you directly to please say no to the politics of hate and division and to the politics that spreads the disease of tribalism of belief versus belief, or young versus old, or rich versus poor," Prayuth said.

"The future belongs to the young... let the young lead the way and provide the moral leadership to show us all how to take the hard path of collaboration with people who may disagree with us during times of national hardship." Prayuth earlier said anti-government student protests could face more legal action, adding that authorities should investigate anyone "behind the protests".

So far, two organisers of the anti-government movement have been arrested on charges of violating emergency coronavirus bans on large gatherings. Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 35, and student activist Panupong Jadnok, 23, are now free on bail. Some of the protests have also broken decades-long taboos by calling for reform of the powerful monarchy, which Prayuth said "went too far". Thailand has strict "lese majeste" laws against insulting or defaming the king, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Prayuth said the government has been restrained in not taking action against student activists who may have broken unspecified laws on social media. He did not mention the lese majeste laws, but online comments involving the king have been increasingly bold for months.

"When they break the law, there are many people out there who are unhappy with the government for doing nothing about this," Prayuth said. "The government has been extremely careful."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains IS suspect planning attack on police

Turkish police have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station, Turkeys state-run news agency reported Thursday. Anadolu Agency agency reported that the suspect, identified by the...

Sikkim's Dept of IT gets in-principle nod from com min to set up SEZ

The commerce ministry has given in-principle approval to the Sikkim governments proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. The nod was given by the highest decision-making body fo...

China decides to suspend SFO agreement between Hong Kong and Germany

China on Thursday said it has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fugitive offenders SFO between Hong Kong and Germany and shelve a similar one with France. China has decided to suspend the agreement on the surrender of fug...

Woman with blood on her held in reported Norway stabbing

Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norways second-largest city and a female suspect has been detained. Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020