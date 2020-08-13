EU must raise pressure on Belarus's Lukashenko - German minister

EU must raise pressure on Belarus's Lukashenko - German ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:25 IST
The European Union will have to increase the pressure it is placing on Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.
At a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart, in Berlin for talks, Maas said that the bloc's members were in intensive talks about measures, including sanctions, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"The brutality and the detention of peaceful protesters and journalists in Belarus isn't acceptable in the Europe of the 21st century," Maas told a news conference. "This is why we have to increase the pressure on those in power there."
