UK's Johnson sees "very, very good case" for EU to agree trade deal

UK's Johnson sees "very, very good case" for EU to agree trade dealReuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a very good case for a zero quota, zero tariff deal with the European Union and that he wanted get it done quickly.
"There's a very, very good case for all our friends and partners around the EU to do what I think we all want to do, which is a zero tariffs, zero quota deal," he said during a visit to Northern Ireland.
"It's there to be done. Let's just get on and do it, and I know that our friends in Dublin very much share that perspective," he added.
