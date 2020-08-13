Left Menu
536 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

As many as 536 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 26,949 in the Union Territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 536 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 26,949 in the Union Territory. According to the official data, of the new cases, 98 cases have been reported from Jammu division and 438 from Kashmir division. The death toll has risen to 509.

India on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's coronavirus count touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.

