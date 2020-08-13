Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra reports 11,813 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 5,60,126

With Maharashtra reporting a spike in 11,813 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the state's cumulative coronavirus cases now stand at 5,60,126, said the Public Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:13 IST
Maharashtra reports 11,813 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 5,60,126
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 11,813 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 5,60,126, said the Public Health Department. As per the bulletin, there are presently 1,49,798 active cases in the state. 9,115 recoveries were reported today, taking the number of recovered patients across the state to 3,90,958.

413 patients have succumbed to the virus today, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra to 19,603. The net positivity rate stands at 18.82 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state stands at 3.4 per cent.

1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 884 recoveries, and 48 deaths were reported in Mumbai today taking the total positive cases in the city to 1,27,571, including 19,332 active cases, 1,00,954 recoveries and 6,988 deaths till date, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,649 including 2,300 discharges and 128 active cases, the BMC added.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy: FBI to join Beirut blast probe, Lebanon must end 'empty promises'

A top U.S. diplomat said on Thursday the FBI would join a probe of the massive Beirut explosion that killed at least 172 people, urging change in Lebanon to make sure something like this never happens again.On a tour of a demolished Beirut ...

Trump holds up coronavirus aid to block Democrats' bid for election funding

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-i...

Erdogan says any attack on Turkish ship in Mediterranean dispute will exact 'high price'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that any attack on a Turkish ship exploring for oil and gas in disputed Mediterranean waters would incur a high price and suggested Turkey had already acted on that warning.Tensions in the eastern M...

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

Democratic presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail for a second time on Thursday, showcasing the former prosecutors new role as Bidens potential governing partner and top critic of President Donald Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020