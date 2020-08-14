Left Menu
Security tightens around Delhi's Red Fort ahead of Independence Day

The security has been tightened near Red Fort, ahead of Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 11:38 IST
Delhi: Security tightened near Red Fort, ahead of Independence Day tomorrow. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The security has been tightened near Red Fort, ahead of Independence Day celebrations tomorrow. A full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort yesterday for the Independence Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The security has been tightened in the capital city in view of the celebrations. The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement across the national capital on Independence Day.

