Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over tweets against past CJIs

The Supreme Court on Friday held senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:02 IST
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt over tweets against past CJIs
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday held senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption. "These charges are serious charges against the contemnor," a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari, said while pronouncing the verdict through video conferencing.

The apex court said that it will hear on August 20 the arguments on sentencing in the matter. The top court had earlier refused to accept the regret expressed by Bhushan or grant any relief and reserved its order in the matter saying that it will examine whether his statements amount to contempt of court.

Bhushan was held guilty of contempt of court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment /post on a picture of CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde on a high-end bike worth around Rs 50 lakh. In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

"When historians in the future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, and more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs," Bhushan's second tweet on June 27, said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly....

Maha: Man drowns, other missing in waterfall at Murbad

A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway fo...

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020