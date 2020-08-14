Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns for next week hearing on Sharjeel Imam's plea to club all FIRs against him

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for next week hearing on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking to club all FIRs filed against him under charges including sedition and hate speech during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:30 IST
SC adjourns for next week hearing on Sharjeel Imam's plea to club all FIRs against him
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for next week hearing on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking to club all FIRs filed against him under charges including sedition and hate speech during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter for next week after taking into note that Arunachal Pradesh government has filed its reply in the case.

Earlier, the top court had sought response from Assam, Manipur, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh on Imam's plea. In his plea, Imam has also sought to transfer all criminal cases against him to the national capital for the probe to be conducted by a single agency.

The plea said that five FIRs have been registered against him in different states in connection with two speeches given in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. It said that the FIRs are lodged against Imam in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and he has been booked under sedition charges.

Currently held in a Guwahati Jail, Imam has been booked for his alleged role in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the aftermath of anti-CAA protests. Aside from sedition (section 124A of the Indian Penal Code) and hate speech (section 153A of the Indian Penal Code), Imam has also been booked under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a law aimed at punishing those involved in terrorism and activities intended to bring about the secession of any part of the country.

Imam, in a speech delivered at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16, had said Assam should be "cut off" from the rest of the country but he later clarified he was calling for blocking roads leading to Assam as part of protests against the CAA. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly....

Maha: Man drowns, other missing in waterfall at Murbad

A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway fo...

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020