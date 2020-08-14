Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says not in favour of inquiry commission on alleged mismanagement of COVID-19

It claimed that the Centre has failed to undertake effective measures for containing the transmission of virus even after being notified about it by the World Health Organization in early January this year. The plea has alleged that these lapses "while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:47 IST
SC says not in favour of inquiry commission on alleged mismanagement of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday said it is not in favour of appointing a commission to inquire into the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao observed that it cannot have a roving inquiry into the allegations and there is a worldwide view that judiciary should not interfere in executive decision in an emergency situation like the pandemic.

"List after two weeks. In the meanwhile, the illegible copies of the documents be replaced. Permission is also granted to file additional documents," the bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, said in its order. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by six petitioners, including retired bureaucrats, who have alleged that the Centre failed to undertake timely and effective measures for containing transmission of the virus and an independent panel, under the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1952, was essential to look into the "lapses".

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint the commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, for the inquiry. The petition, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, claimed that the Centre's response to the pandemic and its "deleterious impact" on the lives and livelihoods of the citizens is a "definite matter of public importance and warrants appointment of a commission" under section 3 of the Act.

It said the nationwide lockdown, which had commenced from March 25, and the manner in which it was implemented has had a "devastating impact" on jobs, livelihood and the overall economy. It alleged that the lockdown, announced on March 24, was "arbitrary, irrational and without due consultation with experts or state governments".

"In spite of being the harshest and most restrictive lockdown in the world, it has failed to arrest the spread of the disease," the plea claimed and also referred to the "exodus" of migrant workers and daily wagers during the lockdown from cities to their respective home towns. It alleged that the authorities failed in drawing up national plan and issuing guidelines for providing minimum standards of relief to vulnerable sections of the society under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The plea alleged that there was delay in ensuring adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for safety of healthcare workers during the pandemic. It claimed that the Centre has failed to undertake effective measures for containing the transmission of virus even after being notified about it by the World Health Organization in early January this year.

The plea has alleged that these lapses "while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people". It claimed that prior to March 4 and during the months of January and February, the authorities failed to conduct screening and surveillance of adequate number of international passengers.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Seven NFL officials opt out of season

Five on-field and two replay officials - but no referees - have opted out of the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two reports Friday. The deadline for game officials to opt out was Thursday.Officials who take a ...

UAE's Israel deal met with Arab dismay but quiet welcome in Gulf

From cries of betrayal to fears about falling dominoes, the deal making the United Arab Emirates the third Arab state to forge ties with Israel stirred anger and dismay around the Middle East, but a cautious welcome from the UAEs Gulf allie...

Withdrawal limit of Rs 1L on PMC bank can't be increased due to lack of liquidity: RBI to HC

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday told the Delhi High Court that presently it would not be possible to raise the withdrawal limit of Rs one lakh imposed on scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank Ltd due to its lack of li...

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Policy changes to slow delivery at the US Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators. In a letter Friday, the 31...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020