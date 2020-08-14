313 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand

A total of 313 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand on Friday, the state's health department said on Friday. Uttarakhand's coronavirus count now stands at 11,615 cases, including 3,924 active cases and 7,502 recoveries.

So far, 147 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in India today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.