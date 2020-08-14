Left Menu
NIA arrests 4 more accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed that it has arrested four more accused in connection with Kerala Gold Smuggling Case on Thursday.

ANI | Malappuram/Kozhikode | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST
NIA arrests 4 more accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed that it has arrested four more accused in connection with Kerala Gold Smuggling Case on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Mohamed Anwar, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Samju, and Hamjad Ali. Searches have been carried out at their houses at six locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode on Friday. Digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized during searches, said the NIA.

During custodial interrogation of the earlier arrested accused persons viz. Jalal AM, Mohammad Shafi, Said Alavi and Abdu PT, it was revealed that Mohamed Anwar TM, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Samju TM and Hamjad Ali provided funds for procuring and smuggling gold into India. So far, the NIA has arrested 20 accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

Further investigation in the case is continued, the NIA said. The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

