Left Menu
Development News Edition

EOW arrests owner of pvt company for duping investors for Rs 5 crores in Delhi

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested the owner of a private company for duping people for Rs 5 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:21 IST
EOW arrests owner of pvt company for duping investors for Rs 5 crores in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested the owner of a private company for duping people for Rs 5 crores. The arrested person is Vijay Gupta aged 67 years is the owner of M/s Green bay Infrastructure Private Limited and resident of Shanti Niketan in New Delhi.

A statement from Dr OP Mishra (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police EOW New Delhi read, "Complainant Manish Jain along with 21 other complainants lodged a complaint with EOW alleging M/s Green bay Infrastructure Pvt Limited for duping them for Rs 5 crores approx. The alleged company has launched a project in 2011 for sale of plots and flats to be known as "Green bay Golf Village" in Sector 22-D near the Yamuna Expressway, Uttar Pradesh." "Accused company and its representatives shown rosy picture of the said project and induced the complainants to book the flat/plot in the said projects. Many innocent victims booked their plots/flats since 2011 on the assurance that the possession of plots will be handed over within 18 months and Flats will be handed over in 48 months from the date of execution of agreement," the statement read.

"The amount was collected from the gullible investors since 2012 and the complainants had deposited to the tune of Rs 5.07 crores out of the total sale consideration amount of Rs 7.61 crores but alleged company had abandoned the housing project and failed to provide flats and plots as promised nor returned the money," the statement read. After preliminary enquiry, a case vide FIR dated 20.09.2018 under sections 409/420/120-B of theIPC was registered and the investigation was taken up. During the investigation, relevant documents were taken from victims and other statutory authorities. Till now 22 victims have given their complaints.

Yamuna expressway industrial developmental authority (YEIDA) revealed that in the year 2011, they allotted 100 acres of land at TS-06, sec-22D situated in YEIDA, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh To Green Bay Infrastructure Private Limited, the EoW said. Bank statements were collected and analysed regarding diversion of funds by the builder from the money collected from the investors. In this regard the audit report of YEIDA has also been analysed which shows that an amount to the tune of Rs 323 crores were collected from the investors and out of which 170 crores have been diverted to Agrasen Fincap Services Private Limited a company owned by the alleged person and Rs 3 crores to M/s Three C Universal Developers Private Limited. The culpability of other directors/officials of the alleged company is being investigated.

Sensing the gravity of offence and large number of innocent victims money involved, a team of officials comprising Inspector. Nirbhay Kumar, SI Anurag (I.O. of the case), SI Amit and ASI Naresh under supervision of ACP Kapil Parashar was constituted for apprehending the accused persons. Raids were conducted at several hideouts and the team succeeded in apprehending the accused on Thursday after sustained pursuit. The accused has been produced before the court on Friday and taken on two days Police Custody.

Further investigation is in progress and it is anticipated that in the present case the number of complainants/investors could go up immensely, the EOW said. (ANI) .

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Browns C Tretter undergoes procedure on knee

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be sidelined for an extended period of time. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed Tretters surgery during his Zoom call with reporters on F...

Epic Games wins support from 'Fortnite' gamers, firms on Apple standoff

Fortnite creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guideline...

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...

Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020