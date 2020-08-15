Left Menu
CRPF putting robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support to its divyang warriors

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the process of putting in place a robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support to its divyang warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

CRPF personnel are actively engaged in all the conflict zones of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas and the northeast.

"Despite the best of care and caution, the CRPF brave hearts at times either lay down their lives or suffer grievous injuries while performing their operational duties for the sake of the nation. Some of them also lose their vital body parts making them physically challenged for the rest of their lives. It is to stand by these Divyang warriors that CRPF, under the stewardship of its Director-General Dr AP Maheshwari, has taken upon itself the responsibility of responding to their special needs," CRPF said in a statement. "The Force is in the process of putting in place a robust architecture to offer psycho-physical and socio-economic support to its divyang warriors," it added.

DG CRPF on Friday released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document that contains detailed framework and guidelines for skilling and re-skilling the divyang warriors of CRPF. "Addressing the attendees, the DG remarked that while the nature of duties in the force exposes the personnel to the risk of injuries, it is our professional and moral duty to stand with them and skill them to lead a life of dignity, self-respect, and confidence," CRPF said.

"CRPF has set up a skill centre for the Divyang Warriors at its Group Centre at Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad. The center will enable the divyang warriors to acquire the skill sets as per their suitability to make them lead a productive life, as before. Such skilling and re-skilling include two months basic computer training so that the physically impaired warriors can still act as Cyber Warriors in administrative works," CRPF added. The Force claimed that they will also bear the entire cost of providing prosthetic limbs for the amputees so that their mobility and manoeuvrability can at least be ensured, if not fully re-compensated. (ANI)

