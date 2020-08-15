Left Menu
Development News Edition

From LAC to LoC, our soldiers gave befitting reply to those who tried to challenge country's sovereignty: PM Modi

Amid border tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who tried to pose a challenge to the country's sovereignty, from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:44 IST
From LAC to LoC, our soldiers gave befitting reply to those who tried to challenge country's sovereignty: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid border tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who tried to pose a challenge to the country's sovereignty, from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC). "From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner," the Prime Minister said during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He made a reference to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June this year. "What our jawans can do, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is united and committed to protecting its sovereignty. "India's sovereignty is supreme for us," he said. India and China have held military and diplomatic for disengagement of troops along the LAC and de-escalation in border areas in Eastern Ladakh following face-offs.

Pakistan has been resorting to ceasefire violations along the LoC which have been effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

US wishes 'good' friend India on Independence Day

Wishing India on its 74th Independence Day, the US has said the two countries share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, which over the time has flourished into a comprehensive global strategic partnershipOn behalf of the go...

65,002 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 25.26 lakh; death toll rises to 49,036

A spike of 65,002 cases took Indias COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday just a day after it reached the 24-lakh mark, while 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, Union healt...

Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres

Merrill Kelly held San Diego without a run for 6 23 innings, and Kole Calhouns homer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped the Padres 5-1 Friday night in Phoenix. Kelly, Arizonas most consistent starti...

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on SaturdayOne-third of the one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020