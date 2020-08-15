AK Antony hoists national flag at Congress headquarter

Senior Congress leader AK Antony hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day at the Congress headquarter here on Saturday. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, and KC Venugopal were also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, quoting former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru, "The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction. -Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day." "Freedom from the British came at a heavy price with millions losing their lives. Leaders of the time gave up their comfort and envisioned a better India - which is equal and united. Let's remember their sacrifice and pledge to uphold these values," the party said in a message.