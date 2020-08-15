Left Menu
Gujarat police tests AI-based facial recognition system to check crime

To strengthen its law enforcement system and curb crime, Gujarat Police has successfully tested a facial recognition system (FRS) based on artificial intelligence in Vadodara city.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:08 IST
Sandeep Chaudhary, Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Vadodara city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sandeep Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 2 of Vadodara city, told ANI that Vadodara City has successfully tested FRS and it will empower Vadodara City Police in law enforcement.

"Vadodara City Police will be first in the state to use FRS. Under the initiative, we are using our CCTV network and database of absconders, missing kids, and criminals who haven't been arrested to find them," said the DCP Chaudhary said the already existing database of criminals and missing people has been uploaded in the system and whenever those people come under the vision of the police's CCTV network, they will get an alert about the exact location of the persons.

"We tested the initiative recently in two to three different scenarios. We have tested it with live CCTV feed as well. We uploaded photographs of some suspects in the database and the moment they came under any CCTV in our network, we got the exact location and alerted officers on the field immediately," he said. Chaudhary said currently Vadodara has a network of 700 CCTV cameras, and the police department is working on adding 407 more cameras to their network.

"Recently, the city administration has approved one more proposal under which around 500 more CCTV cameras will be added to the city's network, and with that, the city's CCTV network will reach 1,550-1,650 cameras. With this we'll keep a sharp eye on all the crowded places and borders of the city," he said.

