Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will move forward on development path with able leadership, people's determination: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed confidence that India will move forward on the path of progress and development with able leadership and the determination of the people of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:02 IST
India will move forward on development path with able leadership, people's determination: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed confidence that India will move forward on the path of progress and development with able leadership and the determination of the people of the country. On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Birla unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour at his residence in New Delhi.

"Today we remember the brave martyrs whose sacrifices led us to our cherished independence and hoped that with the resolve of New India, the nation shall continue to progress ahead on the path to inclusive development. I am confident that India will move forward on the path of progress and development with able leadership and the determination of the people of the country," he said. Speaking about the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said, "Today, the people have responded wholeheartedly to the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the call of the Prime Minister. The country is moving towards self-reliant India. India will become an export-led economy in the times to come."

Birla made it clear that India wants peace with all its neighbours. While refuting expansionism, he said that "Development-oriented policy, and not expansionism, should guide the world." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes pole position ahead of Bottas

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton secured a record-extending 92nd pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds on Saturday. Bottas was ahead of championshi...

Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of Indias prolific white ballplayers in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rainas message came...

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...

BSF holds musical programme to celebrate I-DAY at Attari check post

A musical programme was organised at the Indo-Pak joint check post to mark Independence Day, officials said here on Saturday. However, there was no one from the public to watch the programme due to a ban imposed on their entry in the wake o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020