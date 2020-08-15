India crosses 25 lakh COVID-19 cases, records highest recoveries of 57,381 in single day

India on Saturday crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases in the country after an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With the highest recoveries of 57,381 COVID-19 cases in a single day, the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark and stand at 18,08,936. India's recovery rate has soared past 70 per cent ensuring more and more patients are recovering, said the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, there are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision. A total of 996 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 49,036.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193 COVID cases, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,85,63,095 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 14. Of these, 8,68,679 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 12,614 new COVID-19 cases, 6,844 recoveries and 322 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,84,754 including 1,56,409 active cases, 4,08,286 cured cases and 19,749 deaths till date, stated Public Health Department, Maharashtra. Delhi reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, 1,143 discharges/recoveries and 10 deaths on Saturday. The total number of cases rose to 15,1928 including 1,36,251 recovered/discharged/migrated cases, 11,489 active cases, and 4,188 deaths, stated the Delhi health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,860 new COVID-19 cases, 5,236 discharges and 127 deaths on Saturday. Total number of cases is now at 3,32,105 including 54,213 active cases, 2,72,251 discharges and 5,641 deaths, said the State Health Department. Kerala health department said that 1,608 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Saturday. The number of active cases now stands at 14891. So far 27,779 patients have recovered.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 3,907 including 1,274 active cases, 2,580 recoveries and 17 deaths, said the State Health Department In the last 24 hours, Manipur reported 192 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,390 including 1,939 active cases and 2,438 recoveries and 13 deaths, said the State government on Saturday.

A total of 81 new COVID-19 cases and one death was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday. The total number of cases now stands at 2,009 and death toll is 28, said the Health Department, Chandigarh. As many as 532 new COVID-19 positive cases, 734 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The total number of cases in the Union Territory rose to 28,021 including 6,818 active cases, 20,676 recoveries and 527 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh nodal officer in a bulletin said on Saturday that 8,732 new COVID19 positive cases, 10,414 recoveries and 87 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rose to 2,81,817 including 88,138 active cases, 2,562 deaths and 1,91,117 recoveries. As many as 1,863 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana as of 8 pm on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state rose to 90,259 including 66,196 recovered cases and 684 deaths, stated Telangana government.

A total of 369 COVID-19 cases and 331 recoveries were reported in Goa on Saturday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 11,339, including 3,753 active cases, 7,488 recoveries and 98 deaths, said the State Health Department. Bihar has detected 3,536 more COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 36,237. There were 68,675 recovered patients while 515 succumbed to the infection, said the Bihar health department.

As many as 325 new COVID19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 11,940 including 7,748 recoveries, 3997 active cases and 151 deaths. A total of 44 COVID-19 patients migrated out of the state, said Uttarakhand health department. Punjab recorded 1,033 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 30,041 including 10,407 active cases and 771 deaths, said the State Health Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that three vaccines against coronavirus are in the testing stage in the country and it is geared up for mass production once there is a green signal from scientists. Addressing the nation on 74th Independence Day from ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister also talked about the steps taken to increase the number of labs and production of protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)