Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pity that even after constant monitoring, pollutants continue to be discharged in Ganga: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed chief secretaries of the northern states to periodically monitor the Ganga rejuvenation, saying that it is a "pity" that even after constant monitoring by different courts, pollutants continue to be discharged in the holy river.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:05 IST
Pity that even after constant monitoring, pollutants continue to be discharged in Ganga: NGT
The green panel directed the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to monitor the rejuvenation work periodically. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has directed chief secretaries of the northern states to periodically monitor the Ganga rejuvenation, saying that it is a "pity" that even after constant monitoring by different courts, pollutants continue to be discharged in the holy river. The green panel directed the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal to monitor the rejuvenation work periodically.

The NGT said the states should take the matter with more seriousness instead of neglecting it in this manner. "We also feel that there should be periodic joint meetings of chief secretaries of the concerned states to consider vital issues like the pooling of human resources and sharing best practices for rejuvenation of the Ganga, particularly preventing discharge of sewage and other pollutants therein directly or in its tributaries or drains connected thereto," the bench said. There is a need to take a holistic approach of treating the Ganga river as a single entity and ecosystem, which requires the pooling of fiscal resources by different stakeholders, the NGT said.

A project of making Ganga pollution-free needs serious attention of all the states at highest levels, the bench said. "It is a pity that even after constant monitoring by the Supreme Court for 34 years (1985-2014) and by this tribunal for the last six years and, 46 years after enactment of the Water Act making discharge of pollutants in water bodies a criminal offence, pollutants continue to be discharged in the holiest river," the bench said.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said the states are still held up in the process of giving tenders or preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for setting up sewage treatment plants. "Pollution-free environment is the constitutional right of every citizen and constitutional obligation of states. To this extent, the states are certainly failing in discharging their constitutional obligation," the bench said.

The green panel said that while some progress has been made, there is a continued failure of the states in preventing discharge of untreated effluents by permanent or interim arrangement in violation of provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. "This unsatisfactory state of affairs calls for rigorous planning action at the highest level monitoring for meaningful enforcement of the Rule of Law for protection of the environment and public health and also for the rejuvenation of the Ganga river," the bench said.

The NGT had earlier rapped the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) over its failure to control pollutants entering the Ganga river and other water bodies, saying its report does not show any meaningful action. The NGT had earlier formed a Central Monitoring Committee to prepare and enforce a national plan to makeover 350 river stretches across the country pollution-free.

The tribunal had said that there has been a deterioration in the quality of water in rivers in spite of the Water Act, which was enacted way back in 1974 and was intended to bring about improvement.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Crash Landing On You: How K-dramas are building a bridge between India and South Korea

Rich man-meets-poor woman, a cross-border love story or the classic underdog tale - replace banyan trees with cherry blossoms, the Ganges with Han river and what one gets is a Korean drama with all the themes popular in the Indian space. Re...

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes pole position ahead of Bottas

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton secured a record-extending 92nd pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix, nudging Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just .059 seconds on Saturday. Bottas was ahead of championshi...

Following captain's footsteps: Suresh Raina retires from International cricket

Suresh Raina, one of Indias prolific white ballplayers in the last decade and a half, announced his retirement from international cricket, following the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Rainas message came...

Bangladesh would like to be part of India's plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, says envoy Mohammad Imran

Bangladesh would also like to be a part of Indias plan of becoming Atmanirbhar, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Mohammad Imran here on Saturday. I attended the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, today morning. It was ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020