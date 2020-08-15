Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,51,928

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,276 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's coronavirus count to 1,51,928, said the Delhi Health Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:56 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 tally stands at 1,51,928
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,276 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the national capital's coronavirus count to 1,51,928, said the Delhi Health Department. As per the bulletin, there are 11,489 active cases in the national capital,

1,143 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 1,36,251. 10 deaths were reported in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19, taking the fatalities due to coronavirus to 4,188.

The recovery rate from COVID-19 in the national capital stands at 89.68 per cent while the death rate stands at 2.75 per cent. 5667 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12604 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. So far, 12,91,411 tests have been conducted. The number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 67,969, the Delhi Health Department further informed.

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

BJP worker allegedly beaten to death by TMC on I-Day, 8 arrested

A BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by TMC supporters over hoisting of the national flag on Independence Day in West Bengals Hoogly district, police said. TMC has denied the charge and the police has arrested eight persons in connect...

UN Human Rights team probes spike in tension in Chile`s restive Araucania

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed on Saturday that it had sent a fact-finding team to Chiles restive Araucania region where a jailed indigenous Mapuche leader has spent more than 100 days on hunge...

Ten farmers stuck at Telangana rivulet rescued with help of helicopters

Ten farmers, who were stuck at agriculture fields as a rivulet was in spate following heavy rains in Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district in Telangana on Saturday, were rescued with the help of two helicopters. The farmers at Kundanpalli villag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020