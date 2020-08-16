Left Menu
2,924 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha

As many as 2,924 new COVID-19 cases and 1,521 recoveries were reported in Odisha, said the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,924 new COVID-19 cases and 1,521 recoveries were reported in Odisha, said the state government on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 60,050, including 18,928 active cases and 40,726 recoveries.

Earlier in today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India informed that India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

