6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh

A total of six new COVID-19 cases were reported as of 5 pm in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, the state's health department reported. With this, Himachal Pradesh's coronavirus count reached 4,057 cases, including 1,358 active cases and 2,640 recoveries.

So far, 17 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. India on crossed 25 lakh COVID-19 cases after an increase of 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, there are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total positive cases and are under active medical supervision.