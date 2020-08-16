UAE summons Iran charge d'affaires for 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech -WAM

UAE summons Iran charge d'affaires for 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech -WAMReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:27 IST
The United Arab Emirates summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable", state news agency WAM said on Sunday.
The ministry said the speech could have serious repercussions for the stability of the region. WAM said the charge d'affaires has been given a "strongly worded memo".
