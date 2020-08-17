US House Speaker Pelosi calling back chamber to work on postal service legislation
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she is recalling the chamber later this week to vote on legislation to protect the Postal Service. A senior Democratic aide said the likely plan is for the House to return on Saturday. In a letter to lawmakers, Pelosi said the House would vote on legislation to prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to services it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 04:12 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she is recalling the chamber later this week to vote on legislation to protect the Postal Service. A senior Democratic aide said the likely plan is for the House to return on Saturday.
In a letter to lawmakers, Pelosi said the House would vote on legislation to prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to services it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020. Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of trying to hamstring the cash-strapped Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi
- House
- Postal Service
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
White House Chief of Staff Meadows says U.S. will hold election on Nov. 3 -CBS interview
House Dems seek to hold suburbs as Trump's slide worries
COVID-19: Shuttered budget hotels, guest houses in Delhi 'fight for survival'
White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill
Elgar Parishad case: NIA conducts search at DU professor Hany Babu's house in Noida