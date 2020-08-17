Odisha govt orders compulsory retirement of official following allegations of corruptions

The Odisha government has ordered the compulsory retirement of former Koraput Chief District Agriculture Officer (CDAO), serving in the rank of Deputy Director, Agriculture, following allegations of corruption. Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was intercepted by the State Vigilance on July 2, 2020, while on his way to Bhubaneswar and Rs 11 lakhs in cash was seized from his possession, which he could not justify.

Mohanty had been arrested, forwarded to court, and was then remanded to judicial custody. Further, the total value of his movable and immovable assets until now has been found to be worth Rs 3.5 crores.

Therefore, the Odisha government has decided to give compulsory retirement to Mohanty with immediate effect, keeping in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's emphasis on a high degree of morality and integrity in public service. (ANI)