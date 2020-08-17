Rajesh Deshmukh is new Pune collector, NK Ram joins PMO as deputy secretary
Deshmukh was serving as the Managing Director of the Hafkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited in Mumbai.
He has been appointed after the then collector Naval Kishore Ram was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a deputy secretary.
