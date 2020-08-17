Girish Chandra Murmu meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Girish Chandra Murmu, the newly-appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Murmu was former Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the office of President of India posted a picture of the meeting. "Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the office of President of India tweeted.

Earlier this month, in a first, Murmu became the first tribal to take charge as the CAG of India. On August 8, Murmu took charge as the CAG of India after he was administered the oath of office by President Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year.