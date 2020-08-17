Left Menu
Man carrying Rs 25,000 reward arrested after encounter in Sonipat

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district.

Haryana Police arrest man carrying Rs 25,000 reward in Sonipat.. Image Credit: ANI

A man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Sonipat district. The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five cartridges from their possession.

During a press briefing, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that about a dozen cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, loot, vehicle snatching and Arms Act were unearthed with the arrest. A team of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had arrested the most wanted criminal along with his aide following a secret input from an informer. He further said that a CIA team during routine patrolling near village Kakroi had got a tip-off that a most-wanted rewarded criminal Bitu alias Kalu along with his aide having illegal weapons were roaming on a motorcycle bearing Delhi registration number with an intention to commit another crime.

Soon after getting the input, the team immediately swung into action and tried to nab the duo. But both miscreants had opened fire at the police team and one got injured in retaliation. The injured person was identified as most-wanted Bitu alias Kalu, a resident of Barona, district Sonipat. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and nine criminal cases were registered against him in Haryana and Delhi. His aide Akil alias Chota, a native of district Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was also arrested. Two cases were registered against him., the spokesperson said.

Both the accused will be taken on police remand by producing before the court. Further investigation into this case is underway. (ANI)

