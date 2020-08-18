Left Menu
Plea on IPL withdrawn after HC asks for security deposit

"It would be a heavy amount...more than lakhs," a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite Dere said. In his plea, Pune-based advocate Abhishek Lagoo had said if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is held outside India, it would cause huge economic and revenue loss to the country.

An advocate, who had sought for the Indian Premier League 2020 season to be held in India and not in the UAE, withdrew his petition on Tuesday after the Bombay High Court said it would hear the plea after he deposits a security amount. "It would be a heavy amount...more than lakhs," a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Revati Mohite Dere said.

In his plea, Pune-based advocate Abhishek Lagoo had said if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is held outside India, it would cause huge economic and revenue loss to the country. "First, you (petitioner) deposit a security. It would be a heavy amount...more than lakhs. If you succeed in the petition, you will get your money back. However, if you do not succeed, then we will use the money for the poor of this country, Chief Justice Datta said.

Lagoos lawyer Anjali Hilekar told the court that since the petitioner would not be in a position to deposit the security amount, he would like to withdraw the plea. The bench allowed the same.

On August 10, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received the central government's formal approval to conduct this year's Indian Premier League in the UAE. The IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 in three cities -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Earlier, the IPL matches were to begin in March, but were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Lagoo in his plea said if IPL is held outside India, it would cause huge economic and revenue loss to the country.

The petition claimed IPL is the most popular cricket league and its brand value in 2019 was Rs 475 billion, and is the main revenue earner for BCCI..

