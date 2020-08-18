Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Michel, Putin discuss possible dialogue role for OSCE in Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed ways to encourage dialogue to end the Belarus crisis, including a possible role for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Michel's call with Putin came a day before an emergency European Union summit at which the bloc will offer solidarity to Belarusian protesters angry over an Aug. 9 vote in which long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:29 IST
EU's Michel, Putin discuss possible dialogue role for OSCE in Belarus

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed ways to encourage dialogue to end the Belarus crisis, including a possible role for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Michel's call with Putin came a day before an emergency European Union summit at which the bloc will offer solidarity to Belarusian protesters angry over an Aug. 9 vote in which long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory. Michel, who will chair Wednesday's video conference of the 27 leaders, gave no details of his conversation with Putin but said in a tweet that "only peaceful and truly inclusive dialogue can resolve the crisis".

An EU official said that during the 30-minute call, Michel and Putin "discussed the best ways to encourage/assist intra-Belarusian dialogue for a peaceful end to the crisis", including the option of putting this in the hands of the OSCE. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has offered to visit Minsk in her role as incoming chair of the OSCE, a security body that includes both Western countries and former Soviet states, and often mediates in the region.

The EU has agreed to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials it deems responsible for election fraud and a crackdown on mass protests that followed the election. Lukashenko's opponents say the poll was rigged. The EU leaders are expected to endorse the sanctions plan and send a message to Russia that it must not intervene in the former Soviet republic.

Putin, who has offered Lukashenko military help, also spoke by phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. The Kremlin said Putin warned both of them against foreign meddling in the affairs of Belarus.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC's PM-CARES decision: BJP hails verdict, attacks Rahul; Cong calls it 'body blow to transparency'

The Supreme Court decision on the PM CARES Fund evoked contrasting reactions from the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday, with the ruling party hailing it as a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party d...

UAE sees 'alarming' increase in coronavirus cases

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is alarming and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates health minister said on Tuesday. The UAE registered 365 new cases and two death...

BJP 'scripted' northeast Delhi riots, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP engineered the northeast Delhi riots by instigating Hindus and provoking Muslims at the Shaheen Bagh protest, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the saffron party. The Delhi BJP said the AAP is on the back...

Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a respo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020