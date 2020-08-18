India's COVID-19 recoveries are 2.93 times active cases; tally crosses 27 lakh

India's COVID-19 count breached the 27-lakh mark after a spike of 55,079 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. However, India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries of 57,584 in the last 24 hours and crossed the 19-lakh mark. The number of recovered patients was more than 19.70 lakhs which is 2.93 times the active cases, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With a spike of 55,079 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 51,797 after 876 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is below 2 per cent, said Bhushan.

There are 6,73,166 active cases in the country and the gap between the recovered patients and the active cases has crossed 13 lakh today (13,04,613), said the health ministry. The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new COVID-19 cases and 422 deaths. A total of 9,356 patients were discharged. The total cases in the state rose to 6,15,477 including 20,687 deaths and 4,37,870 recovered patients. Active cases stood at 1,56,608, the Maharashtra Health Department said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that currently there are 10,852 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi has reported 1,53,367 COVID-19 cases including 10,852 active cases and 1,38,301 recoveries, he said.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases to 3,49,654 including 6,007 deaths, 2,98,787 recovered and 53,860 active cases, said State Health Department on Tuesday. As many as 9,652 new COVID-19 cases, 9,211 recoveries and 88 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stood at 3,06,261 including 85,130 active cases, 2,18,311 recoveries and 2820 deaths till date, the Andhra Pradesh Health Department said on Tuesday.

As many as 7,665 new COVID-19 cases (including 2,242 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 139 deaths reported in Karnataka on Tuesday. The total number of cases rose to 2,40,948 including 79,782 active cases, 1,56,949 discharges and 4,201 deaths, the State Health Department said. West Bengal on Tuesday reported 3,175 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths. The total number of cases rose to 1,22,753 and the death toll is at 2,528. There are 27,535 active cases, said the State Health Department.

A total of 1,704 new COVID-19 cases, 1,582 recoveries and 35 deaths reported in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases stands at 34,400, including 11,740 active cases, 21,762 recovered cases and 898 deaths till date, said State Health Department. As many as 1,758 new COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries and 6 deaths reported in Kerala. There are 16,274 active cases, 31,394 recovered cases and 175 deaths till date, said Kerala Health Minister, K K Shailaja.

Goa health department on Tuesday said that 339 new COVID-19 cases, 298 cured cases were reported in the state. The total number of cases stands at 12,333, including 3,861 active cases, 8,356 recovered cases and 116 deaths, it said. A total of 89 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases to 2,305, including 1,030 active cases, 1243 cured cases and 30 deaths till date, said Chandigarh Health Department on Tuesday.

With 497 new COVID-19 cases, 239 recoveries reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, total positive cases in the state stood at 12,961 including 8,724 recovered, 4,024 active cases and 164 deaths, said Uttarakhand government. Haryana on Tuesday reported 896 new COVID-19 cases, 688 recoveries and seven deaths. The total number of cases rose to 48,936 including 7081 active cases, 41298 recoveries and 557 deaths, said Haryana Health Department.

A total of 78 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur including five personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the state stood at 4,765 including 1,221 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 58.53 per cent, stated the State Health Department on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 815 in Mizoram, including 436 active cases and 379 discharged cases, said Mizoram Health Department on Tuesday.

As many as 434 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir -- 88 from Jammu division and 346 from Kashmir division--taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 29,326. The death toll is at 561, state Jammu and Kashmir health department on Tuesday. With 4,336 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the state stands at 50,242, said a state official.

A total of 990 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. the total number of cases now at 47,375 including 10,521 active cases, 35,713 recoveries and 1,141 deaths, said the State Health Department. Around 25 per cent patients of total coronavirus cases in the country are in hospitals or in-home isolation, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

If we look at the total COVID-19 cases, there are 27,02,743 cases in the country till now, only 25 per cent people of total coronavirus cases are in home isolation or else in the hospital, said Bhushan.