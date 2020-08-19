Rajnath Singh arrives at Sena Bhavan for Naval Commanders Conference 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed by Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh upon his arrival at the Naval headquarters in Sena Bhavan on Wednesday. Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the opening session of Naval Commanders' Conference-2020.

The Navy Chief also introduced him to all senior naval commanders. The Defence Minister was briefed on the innovations made by the Indian Navy amid the fight against corona and was made aware of the latest updates on Operation Samudra Setu, and Mission Sagar.

Naval Commanders Conference of 2020 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from August 19 to 21, 2020. (ANI)