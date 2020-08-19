Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Dubey encounter case: SC dismisses plea against Justice (retd) B S Chauhan led panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea questioning setting up of a three-member judicial commission led by former apex court judge Justice B S Chauhan to inquire into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:00 IST
Vikas Dubey encounter case: SC dismisses plea against Justice (retd) B S Chauhan led panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea questioning setting up of a three-member judicial commission led by former apex court judge Justice B S Chauhan to inquire into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that there were enough safeguards to ensure fair inquiry by the judicial panel into the encounter which took place in Kanpur.

On August 11, the bench also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian has said that it would not allow anyone to cast aspersions on the basis of media reports on the retired apex court judge heading the panel. The verdict came on a plea field by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhaya seeking re-constitution of the inquiry commission and substituting its members -- Justice (retd) B S Chauhan, former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired Uttar Pradesh DGP K L Gupta -- with other former judges of the apex court and retired DGPs.

He had alleged that brother of Justice Chauhan is a legislator in Uttar Pradesh and his daughter is married to a Member of Parliament. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

A year ago this month, the forest around the town of Novo Progresso erupted into flames the first major blazes in the Brazilian Amazons dry season that ultimately saw more than 100,000 fires and spurred global outrage against the governmen...

Television viewership down for unconventional convention

Preliminary estimates show that viewership for the first night of the Democrats virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clintons nominating party four years ago. An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage bet...

Victory for Sushant's family, SC ruled on all points in our favour: Vikas Singh

The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation CBI investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajputs death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favor, said a lawyer for the la...

Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) for COVID-19 treatment

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan Favipiravir 200 mg tablets in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. The launch is part of a global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020