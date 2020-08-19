Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarusian opposition leader asks EU not to recognise election result

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to European Union leaders on Wednesday not to recognise what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging the bloc to respect the choice of the Belarusian people. Tsikhanouskaya was speaking from exile in neighbouring Lithuania before an emergency EU summit, due to be held by video conference, to discuss the crisis unfolding in Belarus.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:00 IST
Belarusian opposition leader asks EU not to recognise election result

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed to European Union leaders on Wednesday not to recognise what she said were fraudulent presidential elections, urging the bloc to respect the choice of the Belarusian people.

Tsikhanouskaya was speaking from exile in neighbouring Lithuania before an emergency EU summit, due to be held by video conference, to discuss the crisis unfolding in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko, the country's veteran leader, is struggling to contain a wave of mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26-year hold on power. He denies rigging the Aug. 9 election to secure a sixth term.

"I call on you not to recognise these fraudulent elections," Tikhanouskaya said, speaking in English in a video address. "Mr. Lukashenko has lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation and the world." Tsikhanouskaya says she was the rightful winner of the election and wants new elections to be held under some kind of international supervision.

The EU has signalled it will impose sanctions on Belarusian officials it deems responsible for election fraud and a crackdown on protests in which at least two protesters have been killed and thousands detained. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has offered to visit Minsk in her role as incoming chair of the OSCE, a security body that includes both Western countries and former Soviet states, and often mediates in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has offered Lukashenko military help if needed, spoke by phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday. He warned Merkel and Macron against foreign meddling in the affairs of Belarus, a close Russian ally.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

A year ago this month, the forest around the town of Novo Progresso erupted into flames the first major blazes in the Brazilian Amazons dry season that ultimately saw more than 100,000 fires and spurred global outrage against the governmen...

Television viewership down for unconventional convention

Preliminary estimates show that viewership for the first night of the Democrats virtual convention was down compared with the opening of Hillary Clintons nominating party four years ago. An estimated 18.7 million people watched coverage bet...

Victory for Sushant's family, SC ruled on all points in our favour: Vikas Singh

The Supreme Court verdict ordering Central Bureau of Investigation CBI investigation in late Sushant Singh Rajputs death case is a big victory for his family, and the apex court has ruled on all points in our favor, said a lawyer for the la...

Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) for COVID-19 treatment

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday announced the launch of Avigan Favipiravir 200 mg tablets in India for treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. The launch is part of a global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020