MHA decides to withdraw 100 companies of paramilitary forces from J-K
Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:49 IST
Days after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the deployment of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and has decided to withdraw 100 companies of various paramilitary forces from the Union Territory. According to official communication, 40 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 20 Companies each of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and SSB has been withdrawn.
The home ministry has asked all paramilitaries to withdraw their companies from the Union Territory and send them back to their respective places. The new communication has been sent on Wednesday and the paramilitary forces have been asked to withdraw companies with immediate effect. (ANI)
