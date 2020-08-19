UPSC chairman calls on President Kovind

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. "Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chairman, Union Public Service Commission, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet attaching the picture President Kovind's meeting with Joshi.

Joshi took oath as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 7. Joshi was the chairman of both the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions. (ANI)