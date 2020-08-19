J-K Guv approves Rs 21 crore fund for completing Jetty Bridge in Baramulla

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved Rs 21 Crores funding under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for completing Jetty Bridge in Baramulla district. Sinha also announced Rs 50 lakh as the first installment of the untied grant to all Deputy Commissioners across Jammu and Kashmir for meeting public demands of urgent nature and accentuating the overall developmental ecosystem in the Union Territory.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved Rs 21 Crores funding under Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) for completing Jetty Bridge in Baramulla district, awaiting completion for 22 years and directed for the completion of the project within 2 years," said Jammu and Kasmir Raj Bhavan tweeted. Last week, the LG had announced an additional Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)