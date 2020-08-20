Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portland police declare riot for second successive night

"All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse," police had said on Twitter, warning the marchers that they faced arrest and the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and impact weapons if they did not comply. Police had also declared a riot on Tuesday after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in another location, in violence that led to two arrests and a minor injury for an officer.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:41 IST
Portland police declare riot for second successive night
Representative image Image Credit:

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building, calling it an unlawful assembly. Federal officers fired pepper balls to disperse a crowd of about 200 protesters in the city's south, and set off a few smoke devices, the Oregonian newspaper said, adding that a rock was thrown and a window of the building broken.

The protest began in the Elizabeth Caruthers Park before demonstrators marched towards the ICE building, media said. "All persons near SW Bancroft St and SW Bond Ave must disperse," police had said on Twitter, warning the marchers that they faced arrest and the use of tear gas, crowd control agents and impact weapons if they did not comply.

Police had also declared a riot on Tuesday after protesters lit fires, threw rocks and smashed windows at county government offices in another location, in violence that led to two arrests and a minor injury for an officer. Protests against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Portland protests are among those that have erupted in arson and violence, with federal officers sent into the northwestern city repeatedly clashing with crowds targeting its federal courthouse. U.S. Attorney General William Barr drew fire from Democratic lawmakers this month for sending federal officers to disperse protesters in the city.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian family system must serve as model for other countries to emulate: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today cautioned that development challenges will become more difficult to resolve as the population size increases.He was addressing the gathering virtually after releasing two reports Status of Sex...

Poland's foreign minister resigns - PAP

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz has submitted his resignation, the ministry said on Thursday. Czaputowicz signalled in July he may quit as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party announced it plans some personnel changes in the gove...

Islamic State bride sold her wedding present: an AK47

A German woman who joined the Islamic State group fell on such hard times that she had to sell her wedding present, an AK47 rifle, according to prosecutors in Germany. In a statement Thursday, German federal prosecutors said they have indic...

I was mostly embarrassed about '10 Things I Hate About You': Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he used to be embarrassed about starring in the acclaimed teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You. A modern take on the Shakespearean comedy The Taming of the Shrew, the movie was the actors earliest lead role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020