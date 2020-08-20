Left Menu
Congress leaders stage protest over Land Reform Act amendment in Bengaluru

Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the state government for amending APMC act and Land reformation act.

Updated: 20-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:45 IST
Congress stages protest in Bengaluru against state govt for amending APMC act and Land reformation act. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru against the state government for amending APMC act and Land reformation act. "BJP government has removed safeguards in the law to protect land for farmers. We are opposing amendments, which are anti-farmers. BJP government is an anti-farmers' government which never thinks about downtrodden," said DK Shivakumar, KPCC President.

Not only men, but even women were also seen with placards while protesting against the Karnataka government. Notably, officials of the Law and Parliamentary Affairs ministry stated that since March, the State Government has brought 16 ordinances to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Industrial Disputes Act and Certain Other Laws, APMC Act, Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, Karnataka Epidemic Act among others.

Ordinances were passed when there was no assembly session. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the state government was not able to conduct a session in the last five months. (ANI)

