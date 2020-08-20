Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine get life term for killing man in 2015

The victim's wife had told the court that her husband had gone towards a forest area near his house a day before the incident, where he had a tiff with the convicts when they were playing cricket. Pandey's dog had caught hold of their cricket ball and refused to release it, which had led to an argument.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:56 IST
Nine get life term for killing man in 2015

A local court in Mumbai on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to nine persons for killing a man in 2015 following a heated argument over his pet dog. Additional judge Kishore M Jaiswal held the accused guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

The convicts are Sameer Chavan (21), Gautam Ghadge (25), Suraj Gawas (26), Sameer Kadam alias Chintya (26), Ravindra Wanare (22), Shaurabh Khopade (18), Vishal Parad (21), Sachin Hatpale (23) and Vishwadip Naik (25). The victim, Anil Pandey, was killed in the wee hours of June 7, 2015 after the group stormed into his house in Bhandup area and hacked him to death using knives and swords in front of his family.

As many as 25 witnesses, including the victim's wife, were examined during the trial, public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar said. The victim's wife had told the court that her husband had gone towards a forest area near his house a day before the incident, where he had a tiff with the convicts when they were playing cricket.

Pandey's dog had caught hold of their cricket ball and refused to release it, which had led to an argument. A day after the incident, the group, armed with swords and knives, arrived at the victim's house and attacked him that led to his death, Solkar said..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Use COVID lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future, urges UN chief

In his remarks to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held virtually, the Secretary-General said that COVID-19 turned the spotlights onto the challenges plaguing societies and exposed the worlds fragilities.Even before the virus...

Portable and deployable hospitals for COVID-19 management

Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, the city based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and Modulus Housing, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, have jointly developed a technology for setting up portable an...

UP Israel ink deal for water management in parched Bundelkhand region: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday inked an agreement with the water resources ministry of Israel for the management of water resources in Bundelkhand region of the state. The plan of cooperation was signed by the Israeli ambassador t...

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020