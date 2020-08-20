Left Menu
Iran, in a letter to UN, warns against U.S. push to trigger sanctions 'snapback' -TV

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:05 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United States has no right to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran, the Iranian foreign minister said in a letter to the United Nations, calling on members of the Security Council to reject Washington's push. "The letter has been submitted to the head of U.N. Security Council by Iran's envoy," state TV quoted the foreign ministry as saying.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump has directed him to trigger 'snapback' of all U.N. sanctions on Iran at the U.N. Security Council in New York on Thursday.

