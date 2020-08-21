All entry points to Meghalaya to be closed for 1 week every month for 3 months starting Sept: Conrad Sangma

The government has decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for one week every month in the next three months, starting September 2020, said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Meghalaya currently has 806 active cases, while 694 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the state. COVID-19 has claimed 6 lives in the state so far. (ANI)