Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS Muraleedharan says Kerala CM's opposition to airport privatisation exposes State govt's 'double standards'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for a reconsideration of the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport exposed the double standard of the State government as private airports already exist in Kannur and Calicut, Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:39 IST
MoS Muraleedharan says Kerala CM's opposition to airport privatisation exposes State govt's 'double standards'
Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for a reconsideration of the privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport exposed the double standard of the State government as private airports already exist in Kannur and Calicut, Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Thursday. "It is the double standards of the government of Kerala that becomes very clear by this letter because on one hand, the Kerala government have these private airports at Calicut and Kannur with a mere 32.5% & 30.16% stakes for the State," the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs told ANI.

"So when you can have private airports then why can't one have airports to be operated, managed, and developed by private agencies. So this is a double standard that the government of Kerala has on this issue," he said. The minister alleged that it was a ploy to steer the discussion away from gold smuggling case in Kerala and its connection with the Chief Minister's Office.

"So they want to create another controversy and take the discussion away," he said. In a series of tweets today, Muraleedharan said, "Why deprive people of TVPM their right to better services at the Airport? Development of TVPM Airport on PPP model will be a game-changer. It will bring efficiency in service delivery, expertise, enterprise & professionalism, which will lead to the overall development of the city."

"The LDF's opposition to development is not new. It started with Computers, Privatisation and spread to many areas and let people suffer. People of Kerala cannot be deprived of progress and development just because a regressive regime is in power at @CMOKerala," he said in another tweet. Attacking Kerala Chief Minister in another tweet, he said, "@vijayanpinarayi is worried that he won't be able to support #Goldsmugglers & won't be able to make arbitrary/ backdoor appointments of his own. @CMOKerala is opposing because he will not be able to outsource shady consultancies like he has been doing all along."

The MoS also questioned whether Communist Party of India (Marxist) received kickbacks from private players running airports. "@vijayanpinarayi even opposed the CAG audit @airportCNN (Kannur International Airport). Did @cpimspeak receive any kickbacks from Pvt players running these airports?" the MoS tweeted.

After the Cabinet approved the proposal for leasing out Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing the inability of the state government to offer co-operation in this regard and urged his intervention "so that the decision is reconsidered." "In view of the unilateral decision taken by the Government of India without giving credence to the cogent arguments put forward by the State Government, it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to the implementation of the decision, which is against the wishes of the people of the State," read the letter by Vijayan.

"I request your goodself to intervene at this stage so that the decision taken now is reconsidered," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019, with the melt massive enough to cover California in more than four feet of water, a new study said. After two years when summer ice melt had been minimal, last summer shattere...

Trump former aide, 3 others arrested over 'Build the Wall' campaign fraud

President Donald Trumps former chief strategist Steve Bannon are among four people arrested for their roles in defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign to build the US-Mexico border wall,...

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago. The Unite...

US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all UN sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020