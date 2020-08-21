Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon's women protest against violence by rebels, tired burying children

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:42 IST
Cameroon's women protest against violence by rebels, tired burying children
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@unwomenafrica)

Dozens of women in Cameroon's English-speaking Southwest have protested against recent violence by suspected rebels. Women in the town of Buea say they are increasingly victims of the region's four-year separatist conflict, according to a news report by Cameroon.org.

Almost 70 women wearing dark dresses have marched through the streets of the southwestern town of Buea on Tuesday. Singing songs, they were saying that they are tired of burying their children, husbands, and recently, their sisters.The Cameroon Women's Peace Movement organized a peaceful protest. Its spokesperson Agbor Magdalene says they were outraged by the recent slaughter of a 32-year old woman in the southwestern town of Muyuka on August 11.

"The women of the southwest express unreserved indignation at this murder which is one too many in the long list of senseless killings perpetrated by suspected separatist fighters."

Magdalene said, "We call on the government to track down the killers of Tumasang Comfort Aferi while inviting the population to give full collaboration to the security forces in their investigations."

Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of Cameroon's southwest region where Buea is found, says he is delighted that women are increasingly rising up to denounce violence in spite of threats from separatists. He says the women should help the military to conquer the separatists by denouncing all fighters in their localities.

Bilai said, "I want you to go back to your various villages and quarters to tell the other women to go out and call those whose sons are killing our children, call them to stop it."

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...

Fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

As many as nine are feared to be trapped after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Projects powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here at around 1030 pm on Thursday. So far, no casualties have been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020