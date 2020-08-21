Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses bail plea of Tarn Taran blast case accused

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Malkit Singh alias Shera, one of the accused in connection with the blast which took place in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in September last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:17 IST
SC dismisses bail plea of Tarn Taran blast case accused
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Malkit Singh alias Shera, one of the accused in connection with the blast which took place in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in September last year. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea saying it cannot grant bail to the accused.

The accused Malkit Singh had earlier applied for bail on health grounds in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali, both of which were dismissed by the respective courts. Before the NIA court, he had sought bail contending that he was falsely implicated and that he was a patient of diabetes.

The prosecution had submitted before the NIA court that during the course of investigation incriminating role of the accused had emerged and that he was highly radicalised towards Khalistan movement and he was part of a gang that had planned terrorist activities. The NIA court observed that evidence pointed to the accused was an active member of the pro-Khalistan terrorist gang, adding that it was of the opinion that there was sufficient ground for believing that accusation against the applicant/accused is prima facie true.

The NIA had in March this year filed a chargesheet against nine accused in connection with Tarn Taran blast case before a special NIA court. Two persons were killed and one other was injured in the blast, which took place in Tarn Taran on September 4 last year, when the victims were reportedly digging a pit to retrieve a concealed explosive consignment. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra wins two Stevie Awards for COVID-19 response

New Delhi India Aug 21 ANINewsVoir Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has won two Stevie Awards for the companys response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tec...

KGMU VC tests positive for coronavirus

Vice Chancellor of the King George Medical University here, Lt Gen Retd Dr. Vipin Puri, has tested positive for coronavirus, a university spokesman said on FridayThe driver and another staff member of Dr. Puri had tested positive for COVID-...

Morocco: King Mohammed VI pardons 673 people on Youth Day

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 673 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice, according to a news report by Maghreb Arabe Presse.The detai...

Hong Kong leader announces mass COVID-19 testing to begin Sept 1

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that mass testing of residents for coronavirus in the Asian financial hub will begin on Sept. 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020