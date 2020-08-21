Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scant progress in EU-UK negotiations, hopes for a deal fade

British and European Union negotiators made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, they said on Friday, and both sides voiced concern that time is running out to reach an agreement before an end-year deadline.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:06 IST
Scant progress in EU-UK negotiations, hopes for a deal fade

British and European Union negotiators made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, they said on Friday, and both sides voiced concern that time is running out to reach an agreement before an end-year deadline. "Those who were hoping for negotiations to move swiftly forward this week will have been disappointed," the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, told a news conference after two full days of talks in Brussels.

His British counterpart David Frost said a deal on post-Brexit relations was "still possible" and was still London's goal but would not be easy to achieve. "There are ... significant areas which remain to be resolved and even where there is a broad understanding between negotiators, there is a lot of detail to work through," Frost said in a statement. "Time is short for both sides."

After 46 years of membership, Britain became the first country ever to leave the EU on Jan. 31. The two are now negotiating a new partnership, to be effective from 2021, on everything from trade and transport to energy and security. Disagreements over state aid rules and fishing quotas have so far thwarted a deal, which the EU says must be in the making in time to be approved at an Oct. 15-16 summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders to enable ratification this year.

Beyond the biggest stumbling blocks, differences also linger in discussions on migration, security, dispute-settling mechanisms, human rights guarantees and other areas. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking economic havoc and both sides of the Channel wanting to avoid an even deeper recession, EU sources had been relatively upbeat in recent weeks that an agreement could be reached on time.

Barnier sounded downbeat on Friday, however, saying he was "disappointed and concerned" because British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the EU he wanted to speed up the negotiating process over the summer. "This week, once again, as in the July round, the British negotiators have not shown any real willingness to move forward on issues of fundamental importance for the European Union," Barnier said. "And this despite the flexibility which we have shown over recent months."

He said negotiations too often appeared to be going backwards this week rather than forwards and so, at this stage, an agreement looked unlikely. "On the European side, we are very concerned about the state of play in our negotiations. The clock is ticking," Barnier said.

An EU diplomat said few had expected significant progress this month, and there are better prospects for headway to be made in the next round of negotiations, which will be held in London during the second week of September. (Additional reporting by John Chalmers and Kate Abnett Writing by John Chalmers Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-European shares limp as business recovery loses momentum

European shares edged higher in thin trading on Friday after data showed Germanys manufacturing sector rebounded further in August, but gains were capped as overall recovery in euro zone business activity stalled.The German DAX gained 0.4 a...

Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telan...

EU-UK deadlock on trade talks goes on with time running out

The European Union and Britain remained deadlocked Friday in their talks on trade ties after Brexit, with EU negotiator Michel Barnier saying that any chance of a deal seemed to be slipping away. Too often this week it felt as if we were go...

LG inaugurates first phase of Jammu ring road project

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Jammu ring road project on Friday, two years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone for the 58.25 km-long Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020