Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also stated that police action was not 'handled professionally.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:41 IST
NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also stated that police action was not 'handled professionally.' "The NHRC also states that the entire police action was not handled very professionally. It doesn't give a clean chit to anyone," a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said while interrupting the arguments of counsel of the Delhi Police, who was citing NHRC report to justify police action at the varsity.

Defending police action, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi said that the NHRC report also did not say that police action as a whole was unnecessary. He said that the destruction of private and public property, and burning of vehicles near the varsity and said that there were apprehensions that even outsiders entered the University. Lekhi said that while the entire police action was warranted, there were some individual cases of minor infractions, and highlighted that the NHRC reports also criticises the use of social media for circulating false and malicious gossip.

He claimed that the protest was a mask for something far grave and serious and stressed that there has to be an intelligence inquiry, after which the court adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 28 saying it needs time to go through the NHRC report on the violence. The High Court was hearing a batch of pleas including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The pleas had accused the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students.

Several protesters and policemen had sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15. Some public transports were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, allegedly barged into the premises and allegedly dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Louis-Dreyfus 'proud to be a nasty, nasty woman' for Dems

The star of Veep brought some bite to her role at the Democrats virtual convention. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the celebrity host for the conventions final night Thursday, took some pointed shots at President Donald Trump and Vice President...

Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

Kia Motors India on Friday said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet. The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors In...

Mumbai police officials today visit residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Two Mumbai police officials on Friday visited the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on Thursday said, Of course, we will cooperate, when asked if they will cooperate with ...

Mexican president asks prosecutor to investigate new cash video, but defends brother

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the Mexican prosecutors office should investigate videos of his brother receiving cash, but added the money was legitimately raised and used for 2015 regional elections.Lopez Obrador said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020