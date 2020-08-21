Left Menu
Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress chief accuses Home Minister of influencing police probe

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Friday accused state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai of influencing police officers investigating the Bengaluru violence case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:23 IST
Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress chief accuses Home Minister of influencing police probe
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar on Friday accused state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai of influencing police officers investigating the Bengaluru violence case. Speaking to reporters, Shivkumar said, "I know the integrity of the Bengaluru police commissioner but being Home Minister, you can influence police officers and the investigation team."

The State Congress chief said, "I am watching the ministers making statements. One is making a statement from Chikmagalur, another from Shivmogga and yet another from Mangaluru. There is no limit to these statements which are creating a communal situation in Bengaluru." Accusing the state government, Shivkumar said, "I know how the Home Ministry works and who is influencing the investigation. I know what our MLAs are going through as the police department continues its investigation."

Shivkumar urged officials not to blame anyone but to find out the truth. Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The police have arrested a total of 415 accused in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, the state Congress chief accused the Karnataka government of not controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. According to Shivkumar, the offices are functional and employees are pressurised to come to work amid COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

