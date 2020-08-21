Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj HC says providing security to prisoner is responsibility of state, can't recover money for it

Petitioner's counsel Yashpal Khileri said that Amarchand was granted interim bail from October 5, 2019 to October 7, 2019 and he was asked to deposit Rs 70,497 by the police for assistance/custody during the bail period.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:15 IST
Raj HC says providing security to prisoner is responsibility of state, can't recover money for it
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ruling that providing security to a prisoner or undertrial facing criminal cases is the responsibility of the state, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the state to refund Rs 70,497 to the son of an accused in the sensational 2011 abduction and murder case of Bhanwari Devi. Justice Dinesh Mehta, while allowing an application by the accused, Amarchand, directed the state to do the needful within a period of eight weeks, stating that the state cannot justifiably recover the amount of security or police aid. Petitioner's counsel Yashpal Khileri said that Amarchand was granted interim bail from October 5, 2019 to October 7, 2019 and he was asked to deposit Rs 70,497 by the police for assistance/custody during the bail period. Khileri argued that the applicant or his family was not in a position to bear the cost, which was demanded by the superintendent of police, and submitted that the applicant could avail the bail only for two days because of the time taken in determination and deposition of the amount. The respondent counsels protested against the arguments of petitioner's counsel, saying that the son of the applicant was in a government job and they justified the recovery of the cost for providing security.

The court turned down their arguments and granted the prayer of the applicant to refund the amount, saying that the state was asked to provide police assistance to the applicant pursuant to the directions given by it. The court ruled that "unless the court directs the amount of security/police assistance to be recovered from the applicant, the state cannot recover any amount towards security or police assistance from any accused or his family".

The court also ruled that "normally, while granting interim bail to an accused, the court does not release him in police custody. Police custody is ordered if the court apprehends that the accused would flee and/or there is threat to the life of the accused". The case had grabbed headlines in 2011 after the name of then Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna had cropped up in connection with the killing of Bhanwari Devi. Bhanwari Devi, posted as an auxiliary nurse midwife at a sub-centre in Jaliwada village, around 120 km from Jodhpur, had gone missing on September 1, 2011.

She disappeared after a CD allegedly showing Maderna in compromising position with the 36-year-old nurse was aired by some television news channels. The CBI had said Bhanwari Devi was allegedly abducted from Jodhpur's Bilara area and killed. Her body was handed over to another gang which burnt it in a limestone quarry and dumped the remains in a canal, the agency alleged.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to move no-confidence motion against Vijayan govt on Monday

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Congress party will move a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday alleging that government is involved in the rampant corruption on the pretex...

Iraq: UN Mission condemns killings of activists in Basra

Riham Yacoub, a medical doctor, was killed on Wednesday. Her death came in the midst protests in the city, demanding accountability for the killing of another activist, Tahseen Oussama, who was murdered on 14 August.Jeanine Hennis-Plasschae...

The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans cant hold their pat...

Farooq Abdullah holds meeting with 2nd batch of leaders

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday held a meeting with the second batch of party leaders who were under detention for over a year, a party spokesman said. The attendees included Mubarak Gul, Choudhary Ramzaan, Aga Sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020